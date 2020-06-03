Beans
0 comments
Grains ReportGrains ReportGrains Report

Beans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cheese

Barrels $2.3100 +9.75 Blocks $2.5050 NV Prices current as of June 3.

Valley Grains

Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.

Wheat $4.20, barley, $6.50 (cwt) corn, $7.50 (cwt) oats, $7.90 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current May 26.

Corn $7.05 (cwt) barley, $5.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.20 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current June 1.

Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos ask, great northerns ask, small reds ask, blacks $27, pinks $28. Quotes current June 1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death-notice

Death Notices

Patsy Anne Lyons Jackson, 75, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away, May 31, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Va…

Death-notice

Death Notices

Laurence L. Martens, 69 of Twin Falls died June 1, 2020 at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rosenau Funeral Home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News