Beans
Grains ReportGrains ReportGrains Report

Beans

Cheese

Barrels $1.7150 +1.5 Blocks $2.1525 +2.25 Prices current as of Sept. 8.

Valley Grains

Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.

Wheat $4.20, barley, $6.60 (cwt), oats, $7.50 (cwt) corn, $7.85 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current Aug. 31.

Corn $8.00 (cwt) barley, $5.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.69 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current Aug. 31.

Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos ask, great northerns ask, small reds ask, blacks ask, pinks ask. Quotes current Aug. 31.

