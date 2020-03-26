Beans
Cheese

Barrels $1.4025 -3.75 Blocks $1.7400 -5 Prices current March 26.

Valley Grains

Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.

Wheat $4.50, barley, $6.70 (cwt) corn, $8.39 (cwt) oats, $7.70 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current March 23.

Corn $7.70 (cwt) barley, $6.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.50 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current March 23.

Valley Beans

Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.

Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos ask, great northerns ask, small reds ask, blacks $27, pinks $28. Quotes current March 23.

