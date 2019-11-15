Valley Beans
Prices are net to growers, 100 pounds, U.S. No. 1 beans, less Idaho bean tax and storage charges. Prices subject to change without notice. Producers desiring more recent price information should contact dealers.
Open market prices established by Kelley Bean’s Idaho locations: pintos $27, great northerns ask, small reds $26, blacks $27, pinks $25 Quotes current Nov. 11.
Cheese
Barrels $2.1975 -3.5 Blocks $1.8900 -1 Prices current Nov. 15.
Valley Grains
Prices for wheat per bushel mixed grain, oats, corn and beans per hundredweight. Prices subject to change without notice.
Wheat $4.50, barley, $6.70 (cwt) corn, $8.57 (cwt) oats, $7.70 (cwt). Prices are given by Rangen in Buhl. Prices current Nov. 11.
Corn $8.25 (cwt) barley, $6.00 (cwt) wheat, $4.80 (bushel). Prices quoted by JD Heiskell. Prices current Nov. 11.
