Preston, 10 a.m. April 2

Chloe and Allie have been struggling through the online math programs their third- and fourth-grade teachers have asked them to use for two hours, and it's time for a break. Their mother, Ashley Seamons has gathered them and their older siblings, Taran and Caitlyn, around the table to plant seeds in preparation for the garden they will plant as soon as the soil warms.

"It was probably the most fun activity we've had all week," Seamons said.

Nearby, Julie Johnson's six children are at the stations she created for each of them in one of the rooms of their home. With headphones, computers and iPads, they work through the assignments their teachers have sent to them via Canvas.

Across the valley, at West Side School District, LeGrand Leavitt, biology, anatomy and botany teacher is recording lessons to post on Canvas for his students to access. While he does so, he wrestles with a request from the father of one of his students. The man is taking his children to work with him during the day and wants them to be able to do their school work in the evenings, so Leavitt's 3 p.m. deadline for homework assignments isn't working for them.

— Necia P. Seamons, Preston Citizen

