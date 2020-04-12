President Mitchell J. Moffitt, Twin Falls Idaho Stake, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a world too often defined by the bitterness of what divides us, it is ironic that the scourge of a global pandemic has been the catalyst for helping us to temporarily set aside our differences and to see what we have in common. The human condition, with its frailties, disappointments, temptations, sins, injuries and scars, unites us in our need for restoration and healing.

Though we suffer and struggle in our own unique ways, Easter offers us the opportunity to choose to turn our eyes, as Peter did, away from the wind, the waves, and the fear of drowning and to focus intently on the Savior of the world, even Jesus Christ (Matthew 14:28-31). Doing so can bring peace independent of our circumstances, resuscitate hope and remind us that through Him we can overcome any obstacle, be healed of any infirmity, and even overcome physical death and sin.

The resurrected Christ declared, “Because I live, ye shall live also.” (John 14:19). As we celebrate Easter, may we remember that because of His life, atoning sacrifice, death and glorious resurrection, we will not only rise again after death, but have the opportunity to access healing and spiritual rebirth in this life. The prophet Alma declared, “If thou believest in the redemption of Christ thou canst be healed” (Alma 15:8). I testify that Christ accomplished His divinely appointed mission “to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised” (Luke 4:17-21). His healing power, whether it takes away our burdens or blesses us with the strength to endure them with patience, is available to “all ... that labour and are heavy laden” (Matthew 11:28-29). Even as we look to the Master Healer for our own deliverance, may we all come together to do what we can to bind the wounds and ease the pain of those around us who are suffering. Happy Easter.