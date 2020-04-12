President James Coombs, Kimberly Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We will never forget Easter weekend in the year 2020. Who could have imagined a few short months ago that our lives today would be drastically altered by the global pandemic of COVID-19? While many of our fellow citizens throughout the world are experiencing sickness and loss, feelings of vulnerability, fear and uncertainty may have penetrated our own lives. Has there ever been a more timely and appropriate occasion to turn our collective thoughts and hearts to heaven?
Jesus Christ’s time on the earth, so beautifully outlined in ancient and modern scripture, gives us a perfect blueprint of how to treat others and the manner to live our lives. His unique mission, culminated by offering himself as a ransom for our sins in Gethsemane and his willingness to suffer death on Golgotha. Sure enough, that first Easter morning, just as He prophesied, the Savior Jesus Christ rose from the tomb breaking the bands of death.
How grateful we are to have eyewitness accounts both ancient and modern that testify of the living resurrected Christ! This knowledge can give us hope, peace and assurance as we try to navigate our present circumstances. Our perspectives of what really matters most in our lives can be reprioritized. Our faith and trust in Him can be deepened. We can appreciate and strengthen the relationships with those we love. We can accept His invitation to “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” Jesus Christ truly is the Savior of the world!
Like many of you, I look forward to life after COVID-19. I have confidence that we will emerge from this crisis as a much more humble, kind and united community. Our economy will recover and our families will be strengthened. Let us make this Easter Sunday one never to be forgotten as we turn our thoughts and hearts to our Savior Jesus Christ and marvel at the matchless gift He has given.
