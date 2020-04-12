President James Coombs, Kimberly Idaho Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We will never forget Easter weekend in the year 2020. Who could have imagined a few short months ago that our lives today would be drastically altered by the global pandemic of COVID-19? While many of our fellow citizens throughout the world are experiencing sickness and loss, feelings of vulnerability, fear and uncertainty may have penetrated our own lives. Has there ever been a more timely and appropriate occasion to turn our collective thoughts and hearts to heaven?

Jesus Christ’s time on the earth, so beautifully outlined in ancient and modern scripture, gives us a perfect blueprint of how to treat others and the manner to live our lives. His unique mission, culminated by offering himself as a ransom for our sins in Gethsemane and his willingness to suffer death on Golgotha. Sure enough, that first Easter morning, just as He prophesied, the Savior Jesus Christ rose from the tomb breaking the bands of death.