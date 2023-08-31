FILER — County fairs don’t come together overnight.

The Twin Falls County Fair and Stampede is no exception. Not long after the last Elephant Ear is served and the last carnival rides are driven from the midway, the first stages of the next year’s fair begin to take shape.

The fair is a $1 million event, Fair Manager John Pitz said, and its success can’t be left to chance.

Pitz gets busy in October with the aim of getting the acts finalized for next year, from performers who will take the free stage to the musicians who will belt out their hit songs in the big Sunday concert at Shouse Arena.

On Tuesday, the fairgrounds were hopping with workers assembling carnival rides and vendors putting out their wares.

Amber Atkinson, who will be running her Cashmere Pumpkin boutique, selling clothing, jewelry and accessories from her newly remodeled trailer, was looking forward to the week.

“I have six days to meet as many potential customers as possible,” Atkinson said. She was eager to meet old friends as well.

Entertainment contracts are usually finalized by January, Pitz said, but that’s just one part of the puzzle. After that, he turns his attention to food and commercial vendors.

By the first of March, the premium manager begins work on books for the competitive exhibits, so they are ready to be published in June.

“That lets people know what they need to do to enter, whether it be livestock or antiques or home arts or kitchen pantry,” Pitz said.

As Pitz sat in his office Aug. 24, he knew the momentum was building for the final rush but said the fair was well-prepared for what was coming.

There were inquiries to the fair office about exhibits, then a vendor entered the office to ask about the placement of a sign.

“We’re not even busy yet,” Pitz said. And he was right.

Sometimes the fair office gets so hectic, the two side windows are opened to help people outdoors and extra workers are called in, Pitz said.

“It gets very busy,” said Carolyn Jennings, who works at the fair office. She doesn’t mind the few days’ rush and it allows her adrenalin to kick in.

Although Pitz has been involved with the fair since 1996, there are checklists of things that need to be accomplished in the months and days leading up to the big event.

These “work orders” can get very detailed, including such as the number of chairs and tables that go into each building, or how many panels for each livestock barn.

And the list of work orders gets longer as the fair approaches.

Pitz counts on his array of workers and supervisors to keep things running.

“I have a good staff here,” he said.

And on Tuesday night — the day before it opens each year — the fair hosts a VIP dinner to salute sponsors and volunteers. It’s a hearty meal that 200 to 250 people join in.

There have only been a couple of times over the last 25 years where a big storm reared its head the day before the fair, prompting workers to head out in the early morning hours to prevent tents from toppling, Pitz said.

Choosing the acts

Fair managers from the Intermountain West gather at a Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs convention each fall to hear from around 80 different service members as they pitch the acts they represent — “whether the hypnotist or magician, juggler or magician,” Pitz said.

Fairs make their picks and representatives go to work trying to fit the interested fairs into a workable schedule. It can be tricky, as all the county fairs run from mid-July to mid-September.

And when it comes to signing, Pitz said he sticks to the family-friendly acts. Some acts he has passed on maybe should have a place in Las Vegas, he said with a smile.

This year’s free entertainment includes well-known magician and hypnotist Michael Mezmer, magician Jeff Martin, and country musician Cale Moon. Other big shows include Labor Day’s “Monster Truck Insanity Tour.”

The free entertainment is usually easier to sign than the pricier big acts.

A high-caliber performer such as Jason Aldean can cost $500,000 or more, so the fair takes the approach of signing “up-and-coming artists” for around $100,000, Pitz said.

The fair “lucked out,” Pitz said, and signed well-established Scotty McCreery last year, but this year’s performer, Mitchell Tenpenny, is no slouch. He will be accompanied by guest Ned LeDoux, son of the late singer-songwriter Chris LeDoux.

TenPenny’s latest album “This Is The Heavy,” includes the platinum-selling No. 1 hit “Truth About You,” a song that made chart history with the shortest span between No. 1 songs since 1982 with just three weeks since his last chart-topper.

Sponsors help keep ticket prices low, as their sales only pay for a portion of the costs to put on the events. For example, Pitz said the three-day Magic Valley Stampede PRCA rodeo costs $250,000 to put on and about $100,000 in tickets are sold.

Sponsors make up the difference, and if it wasn’t for them, tickets to the event would need to be raised substantially, or fair organizers would have to put on something less than one of the top 50 rodeos in the nation, Pitz said.

Promotions

There’s nothing like a promotion to add some excitement to the fair and save fair-goers a few dollars.

There are well-known McDonald’s promotions that have been going on since before Pitz became fair manager.

“They’ve changed it up a little bit,” he said, “but they’ve always been willing to jump in and do a promotion. This year the promotion took place Wednesday, allowing a child to get into the fair free with a coupon.

On Thursday, Idaho Central Credit Union will sponsor “Free Until 3 Day,” when fair-goers will get into the fair free until 3 p.m.

But some promotions have fallen flat — “absolutely tanked,” Pitz said. One of them occurred in the 1990s when the fair was facing criticism because of what some people saw as high admission prices.

As a result, the fair did a “bring out the kid in you” promotion, allowing adults to get in for a child’s admission cost, and Pitz thought they would get another 10,000 to 15,000 people in the gate.

“We didn’t get any more people through the gate,” Pitz said of the promotion. “What was the point?”

Criticism of the fair’s pricing seems to have died down, and Pitz likes the current pricing structure.

For people buying advance tickets to events, such as the Magic Valley Stampede, the ticket price includes the cost of admission.

“People can dig into their pocket once, and park and get into the fair and go to the rodeo,” Pitz said.

Staying relevant

The fair has been going strong for 107 years, and Pitz says it has a bright future. Pitz and the fair board say they are committed to providing a positive, enjoyable experience while maintaining values with an emphasis on youth, agriculture and family.

Fresh new ideas are sought to keep the fair one of the most-loved events in Magic Valley. Fair managers throughout the region are great at sharing with others what worked for them and what didn’t, Pitz said.

“I’ve always said my best ideas are ones I’ve stolen from another fair,” he said.

Pitz said the county fair staying in the public’s eye is not just a weeklong endeavor each fall.

Approximately 200 events are held on the fairgrounds each year, he said, and each event needs to be something special.

“Everything we do is geared toward customer service because we don’t have a retail product to sell,” Pitz said. “All we really do is rent our facilities and sell our services.”

Events including the three-day HYW 30 Music Fest put on by Gordy Schroeder each year at the fairgrounds help bring awareness to the facility and what it has to offer.

“The more events we get out here to attract people to the fairgrounds in the offseason also helps the relevancy of the fair itself,” he said.