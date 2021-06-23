Preparing for the Colorado River

Alice Schenk of Paul, a tri-athlete and adventure seeker, rafted the Colorado River in May. She has written a multi-part story to take readers along with her on the journey.
Part one
In 1997 Alan Hunter, Burley, snagged a lottery slot to raft the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. He told his wife Jeanne it was a ‘Once in a Lifetime Trip,” never imagining he would ever go again. That was 24 years ago. Alan was forty-six. Amazingly, he was able to get rafting permits in 2002, 2009 and 2012.
Fast forward to May 11 - 24 of 2021. Alan says this is his once-in-a-lifetime trip number five. This is the first for me and I am over the top thrilled and excited to have been invited along. It’s a prime outdoor experience and the chance of getting this lottery spot for the Grand Canyon Colorado River was one in 3942. As a first timer, getting ready to embark on this 226-mile adventure was challenging. I imagine it will be a pretty intense journey.
I set up my tent in our house, then set up a cot inside the tent. I packed four dry bags full of needed stuff. We will be cot sleeping every single night for two weeks (a pop-up tent for me) in rattlesnake and scorpion territory.
The water temperature below Glen Canyon Dam is about 46 degrees and below Hoover Dam it’s about 52 degrees. The water goes thru the dams from far below the lake level, so the water does not warm up much through the Grand Canyon. It remains icy-cold all year round and averages around 42 degrees.
Thus, I purchased a solar shower. An expensive black bag you hang in the sunshine and hope the hot temperature warms that water inside. Adventures can certainly snag a coin or two. I am good with that. I only used the shower once and discovered that cold, cold baths on the edge of the mighty Colorado River in 100 plus temps never felt so good. Besides, I have been a Lake Cleveland Polar Plunger for 12 years now. This will get me ready for number 13 when I return home.
Bathing required five dips for me. First, I turn off my brain and walk into the water. Dunk completely under so I can shampoo my hair. I rinse out shampoo in the sandy water twice. Add crème rinse to hair, soap my skin, then go under twice more to rinse it out and off my body. Exit water. Turn brain back on. Warm up. Nothing comforts quite like hot sunshine when you are freezing. Twice I had a warm shower when Alan heated water. It was an exquisite luxury in the midst of roughing it.
All opportunities come with expiration dates and chances are if you don't grasp the opportunity when it is in front of you, there's a possibility you may not have another go at it. I am all in. All means (as a noun) the whole of one’s energy or interest. As my days cruise along that is exactly what is required. My all. I am continually bursting out with enthusiasm, and I wish I could tone it down a bit but that never happened. My goal has always been to live one calendar square at a time. One day at a time. Then the weeks and months take care of themselves. This trip was a bit like being left off leash for me. Everyday living in the present moment, not knowing what’s coming and hoping I can pull off a dauntless (showing fearlessness and determination) mindset and not have to ever play my female card.
Sadly, my husband Wayne is not coming along. This is about the longest we have ever been apart in our 39 plus years of marriage. You got this Wayne. Stay strong. If I don’t survive Lava Falls, never forget I love you dearly. Of the 10 most notorious whitewater rapids in the world, Lava Falls on the Colorado River in Grand Canyon, Arizona, ranks number four. Nervous is a mild word to describe my thoughts on this rapid. Honestly, I wrote Wayne and my children, “I love you dearly” letters while on the river, just in case.
There was so much beauty, so much variety, so much adventure, fun and laughter crammed into every single day of this trip. If I live to be a hundred, rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon with a group of friends will be part of my consciousness forever.