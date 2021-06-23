Preparing for the Colorado River

Thus, I purchased a solar shower. An expensive black bag you hang in the sunshine and hope the hot temperature warms that water inside. Adventures can certainly snag a coin or two. I am good with that. I only used the shower once and discovered that cold, cold baths on the edge of the mighty Colorado River in 100 plus temps never felt so good. Besides, I have been a Lake Cleveland Polar Plunger for 12 years now. This will get me ready for number 13 when I return home.

Bathing required five dips for me. First, I turn off my brain and walk into the water. Dunk completely under so I can shampoo my hair. I rinse out shampoo in the sandy water twice. Add crème rinse to hair, soap my skin, then go under twice more to rinse it out and off my body. Exit water. Turn brain back on. Warm up. Nothing comforts quite like hot sunshine when you are freezing. Twice I had a warm shower when Alan heated water. It was an exquisite luxury in the midst of roughing it.