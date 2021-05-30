Prepared to succeed: The Class of 2021 graduates as the pandemic comes to an end

Graduation is always a special time in every student’s life, full of ceremony, tradition, triumph and emotion — probably more so for a class that had to overcome online lessons, mask-wearing, socially distanced activities and much more during a pandemic.

In any year, graduating is an accomplishment, something to be celebrated, remembered and acknowledged by the community. So today we salute Magic Valley’s 2021 high school graduates with photos from 14 of the region’s high schools. See The Big Story, Page D1.