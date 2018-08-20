Bold indicates home game.
4A Great Basin Conference
Burley Bobcats: Jerome/Twin Falls tri-match (8/22); Pocatello (8/23); Mountain Home (8/28); Peg Peterson Invitational (8/31-9/1); Century (9/4); Wood River (9/6); Skyline Invitational (9/8); Minico (9/11); Preston (9/13); Canyon Ridge (9/18); Minico (9/20); Pocatello (9/25); Bingham Invitational (9/28-29); Century (10/3); Preston (10/9)
Canyon Ridge Riverhawks: Preston (8/22); Highland (8/23); Jerome/Buhl tri-match (8/25); Pocatello/Century tri-match (8/28); Peg Peterson Invitational (8/31-9/1); Wood River (9/4); Mountain Home (9/6); Twin Falls (9/11); Minico (9/13); Jerome Invitational (9/15); Burley (9/18); Jerome (9/20); Twin Falls (9/25); Kimberly (10/3); Mountain Home (10/4); Wood River (10/9)
Jerome Tigers: Burley/Minico tri-match (8/22); Buhl/Canyon Ridge tri-match (8/25); Preston/Wood River tri-match (8/28); Peg Peterson Invitational (8/31-9/1); Twin Falls (9/6); Wood River (9/11); Jerome Invitational (9/15); Century (9/18); Canyon Ridge (9/20); Caldwell/Mountain Home (9/22); Mountain Home (9/27); Twin Falls (10/2); Wood River (10/4); Pocatello (10/9)
Minico Spartans: Twin Falls/Jerome tri-match (8/22); Century (8/29); Peg Peterson Invitational (8/31-9/1); Preston/Mountain Home tri-match (9/4); Pocatello (9/6); Burley (9/11); Canyon Ridge (9/13); Wood River (9/18); Burley (9/20); Bonneville/Hillcrest Classic (9/21-22); Highland (9/26); Utah Tournament (9/28-29); Preston (10/2); Pocatello (10/4); Century (10/9)
Twin Falls Bruins: Minico (4:30 p.m. 8/22); Burley (7 p.m. 8/22); Century/Pocatello tri-match (8/28); Peg Peterson Invitational (8/31-9/1); Highland (9/4); Jerome (9/6); Canyon ridge (9/11); Wood River (9/13); Jerome Tournament (9/15); Mountain Home (9/18); Bonneville Tournament (9/21-22); Canyon Ridge (9/25); Wood River (9/26); Jerome (10/2); Preston (10/4); Mountain Home (10/9)
Wood River Wolverines: Columbia Jamboree (8/20); Century (4:30 p.m. 8/22); Pocatello (7 p.m. 8/22); Preston (8/28); Mountain Home (8/29); Carey (4:30 p.m. 9/4); Canyon Ridge (7 p.m. 9/4); Burley (9/6); Jerome (9/11); Twin Falls (9/13); Jerome Invitational (9/15); Minico (9/18); Twin Falls (9/26); Mountain Home (10/2); Jerome (10/4); Canyon Ridge (10/9)
3A Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference
Buhl Indians: Gooding Jamboree (8/21); Declo/Malad tri-match (8/23); Jerome/Canyon Ridge tri-match (8/25); Gooding (8/28); Filer (9/4); American Falls (9/6); Skyline Invitational (9/8); Kimberly (9/11); Mountain Home (9/13); Jerome Invitational (9/15); Filer (9/20); Wendell (9/25); Valley (9/27); Parma/Homedale tri-match (9/29); Kimberly (10/2); Gooding (10/9); Declo (10/11)
Filer Wildcats: Declo/Kimberly tri-match (8/21); South Fremont Tournament (8/25); American Falls (8/27); Declo (8/28); Highland Tournament (8/31-9/1); Buhl (9/4); Wendell (9/6); Gooding (9/11); Kimberly (9/13); Jerome Invitational (9/15); American Falls (9/18); Buhl (9/20); Gooding (10/2); Declo (10/4); Lighthouse/Murtaugh tri-match (10/9); Kimberly (10/11)
Gooding Senators: Jamboree (8/21); South Fremont Tournament (8/25); Buhl (8/28); Shoshone (8/29); Kimberly (9/4); Oakley (9/5); Filer (9/11); Declo (9/13); Kimberly (9/19); Capital Tournament (9/21-22); Wendell (9/24); Declo (9/25); Shoshone (9/27); Filer (10/2); Wendell (10/4); Buhl (10/9)
Kimberly Bulldogs: Filer Jamboree (8/21); Snake River (8/23); Wendell (8/29); Peg Peterson Invitational (8/31-9/1); Gooding (9/4); Snake River (9/5); Buhl (9/11); Filer (9/13); Jerome Tournament (9/15); Gooding (9/19); Buhl (9/22); Declo (9/26); Parma (9/29); Buhl (10/2); Canyon Ridge (10/3); Declo (10/10); Filer (10/11)
2A Canyon Conference
Declo Hornets: Filer Jamboree (8/21); Buhl/Malad tri-match (8/23); Filer (8/28); Valley (8/30); Malad (9/6); American Falls (9/11); Gooding (9/13); Jerome Tournament (9/15); Wendell (9/18); Gooding (9/25); Kimberly (9/26); Raft River (9/29); Wendell (10/2); Filer (10/4); American Falls (10/6); Oakley (10/8); Kimberly (10/10); Buhl (10/11)
Wendell Trojans: Shoshone (8/23); Castleford/Valley tri-match (8/28); Kimberly (8/29); Filer (9/6); Glenns Ferry (9/11); Declo (9/18); American Falls/Raft River tri-match (9/19); Gooding (9/24); Buhl (9/25); Glenns Ferry (9/27); Declo (10/2); Gooding (10/4); Raft River (10/9); Shoshone (10/10); Valley (10/11)
1A-DI Snake River Conference
Glenns Ferry Pilots: Castleford (8/22); Hagerman (8/23); Liberty Charter (8/28); Castleford (9/5); Valley (9/6); Garden Valley (9/7); Carey/Shoshone tri-match (9/10); Wendell (9/11); Raft River (9/13); Oakley (9/18); Valley (9/25); Wendell (9/27); Shoshone (10/2); Raft River (10/4); Oakley (10/9); Hagerman (10/11)
Oakley Hornets: Gooding Jamboree (8/21); Ambrose Tournament (8/25); Castleford (8/27); Murtaugh (8/30); Valley (9/4); Gooding (9/5); Raft River (9/6); Sho-Ban (9/12); Shoshone (9/13); Glenns Ferry (9/18); Valley (9/20); Eagle Classic (9/21-22); Raft River (9/25); Shoshone (10/4); Hansen (10/6); Declo (10/8); Glenns Ferry (10/9)
Raft River Trojans: Hansen (8/28); Aberdeen (8/30); Shoshone (9/5); Oakley (9/6); Rockland (9/8); Valley (9/11); Glenns Ferry (9/13); Murtaugh/North Gem tri-match (9/15); American Falls/Wendell tri-match (9/19); Shoshone (9/20); Oakley (9/25); Declo (9/29); Valley (10/2); Glenns Ferry (10/4); Wendell (10/9); Murtaugh (10/11)
Shoshone Indians: Wendell (8/23); Gooding (8/29); Carey/Lighthouse tri-match (8/30); Raft River (9/5); Hagerman (9/6); Carey/Glenns Ferry tri-match (9/10); Oakley (9/13); Jerome Tournament (9/15); Valley (9/18); Raft River (9/20); Hagerman (9/26); Glenns Ferry (10/2); Oakley (10/4); Valley (10/8); Wendell (10/10)
Valley Vikings: Jamboree (8/22); Castleford/Wendell tri-match (8/28); Declo (8/30); Oakley (9/4); Glenns Ferry (9/6); Raft River (9/11); Hagerman (9/12); Shoshone (9/18); Oakley (9/20); Capital Classic (9/21-22); Glenns Ferry (9/25); Buhl (9/27); Raft River (10/2); Hagerman (10/4); Shoshone (10/8); Dietrich (10/10); Wendell (10/11)
1A-DII North Side Conference
Carey Panthers: Valley Jamboree (8/22); Hagerman/Murtaugh tri-match (8/28); Lighthouse/Shoshone tri-match (8/30); Wood River (9/4); Mackay (9/6); Glenns Ferry/Shoshone tri-match (9/10); Richfield (9/11); Camas (9/13); Murtaugh (9/18); Hansen (9/20); Eagle Classic (9/21-22); Hagerman *Homecoming* (9/25); Castleford (10/2); Dietrich (10/4); Community School (10/10); Lighthouse (10/11)
Castleford Wolves: Glenns Ferry (8/22); Murtaugh (8/23); Oakley (8/27); Valley/Wendell tri-match (8/28); Hansen (8/30); Dietrich (9/4); Glenns Ferry (9/5); Community School (9/11); Lighthouse (9/13); Hagerman (9/18); Murtaugh (9/20); Camas (9/25); Dietrich (9/27); Carey (10/2); Richfield (10/4); Hansen (10/9)
Community School Cutthroats: Camas (9/4); Murtaugh (9/6); Twin Falls Christian Academy (9/10); Castleford (9/11); Hansen (9/13); Hagerman (9/17); Lighthouse Christian (9/18); Twin Falls Christian Academy (10/1); Dietrich (10/2); Murtaugh (10/4); Camas (10.9); Carey (10/10); Richfield (10/11)
Dietrich Blue Devils: Gooding Jamboree (8/21); Water Springs (8/23); Lighthouse (8/28); Murtaugh/Oakley tri-match (8/30); Castleford (9/4); Hansen (9/6); Camas (9/11); Hagerman (9/13); Water Springs (9/15); Richfield (9/18); Lighthouse (9/20); Hansen (9/25); Castleford (9/27); Community School (10/2); Carey (10/4); Murtaugh (10/9); Valley (10/10)
Hagerman Pirates: Glenns Ferry (8/23); Carey/Murtaugh tri-match (8/28); Hansen (9/4); Shoshone (9/6); Lighthouse (9/11); Dietrich (9/13); Community School (9/17); Castleford (9/18); Idaho Falls Tournament (9/21-22); Carey (9/25); Shoshone (9/26); Murtaugh (10/2); Valley (10/4); Richfield (10/9); Glenns Ferry (10/11)
Hansen Huskies: Twin Falls Christian Academy (8/23); Raft River (8/28); Castleford (8/30); Hagerman (9/4); Dietrich (9/6); JKP/MHS tri-match (9/8); Murtaugh (9/11); Community School (9/13); Camas (9/18); Carey (9/20); Twin Falls Christian Academy (9/24); Dietrich (9/25); Richfield (10/2); Lighthouse (10/4); Oakley (10/6); Castleford (10/9)
Lighthouse Christian Lions: Water Springs (8/23); Dietrich (8/28); Carey/Shoshone tri-match (8/30); Water Springs (9/4); Skyline Invitational (9/8); Hagerman (9/11); Castleford (9/13); Community School (9/18); Dietrich (9/20); Eagle Classic (9/21-22); Murtaugh (9/25); Richfield (9/27); Camas (10/2); Hansen (10/4); Filer (10/9); Carey (10/11)
Murtaugh Red Devils: Valley Jamboree (8/20); Castleford (8/23); Carey/Hagerman tri-match (8/28); Dietrich/Oakley tri-match (8/30); Community School/ISDB/Twin Falls Christian Academy quad-match (9/6); Hansen/Jackpot/Twin Falls Christian Academy quad-match (9/8); Hansen (9/11); Richfield (9/13); North Gem/Raft River tri-match (9/15); Carey (9/18); Castleford (9/20); Lighthouse (9/25); Camas (9/27); Hagerman (10/2); Community School (10/4); Dietrich (10/9); Raft River (10/11)
Richfield Tigers: Rockland (8/23); Twin Falls Christian Academy (8/28); Clark County (8/29); Rimrock (9/4); Camas (9/6); Carey (9/11); Murtaugh (9/13); Twin Falls Christian Academy (9/14); Dietrich (9/18); Camas (9/20); ISDB (9/24); Rockland (9/26); Lighthouse (9/27); Hansen (10/2); Castleford (10/4); Hagerman (10/9); Community School (10/11)
Independent
Twin Falls Christian Academy Warriors: Hansen (8/23); Ashton Tournament (8/25); Richfield (8/28); Camas (8/30); Ketchum/Murtaugh tri-match (9/6); Murtaugh Tournament (9/8); Ketchum (9/10); Richfield (9/14); Jackpot (9/20); Covenant (9/22); Calvary (9/22); Hansen (9/24); Ketchum (10/1); Camas (10/8); Jackpot (10/9); Calvary (10/12); Covenant (10/16)
