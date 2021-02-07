 Skip to main content
Powder to the people: The rise and fall of an iconic magazine
Powder to the people: The rise and fall of an iconic magazine

Jake Moe, co-founder of Powder Magazine, looks at a plaque commemorating the 1972 founding of the magazine on Dec. 10 at a Starbucks in downtown Ketchum. In October, the lifestyle magazine that inspired skiers to chase their dreams announced it would print its last edition.

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

Sun Valley was the birthplace of one of skiing’s most iconic publications, Powder Magazine. In October 2020, that legacy melted away before the first flakes hit the slopes and currently its future is a big question mark.

With $95 in his pocket and an ambitious dream, Jake Moe traveled to Sun Valley and created a lifestyle magazine that changed people’s lives for nearly 50 years. Now the lights have been dimmed in offices, contributors’ submissions left in peril and print copies of the magazine have all but stopped.

This week’s Big Story highlights the history of the magazine and what effects its closure has on skiers and ski industries and addresses questions about the future of Powder.

