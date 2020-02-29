Potato industry leads rally urging passage of farm labor bill

Potato industry leaders from throughout the country led a rally outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon, urging the Senate to take action on a comprehensive farm labor reform bill.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and leaders from the U.S. Apple Association and the Agricultural Workforce Coalition also spoke in support of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act during the event, organized by the National Potato Council.

The House of Representatives has already passed the bill, which speakers at the rally said was drafted based on nine months of intensive meetings and compromise. Participants in the rally urged the Senate to pass the legislation this session for President Donald Trump to sign into law. Advocates touted the bill as critical for keeping U.S. farms in business.

A large Idaho contingent attended the rally, supporting what they hope will become the first comprehensive labor reform since 1986.

“Passing the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (in the House) was a great step forward toward solving the labor crisis,” Simpson said. “Just yesterday we saw a new access for potatoes in China. That was great news. Now we need the labor to take up that demand.”