Pomerelle Place to host Card Club
Pomerelle Place to host Card Club

BURLEY — Pomerelle Place Senior Living will host a Card Club with bridge, pinochle and Uno games twice a month.

Everyone is welcome at the center, 1301 Bennett Ave.

The Card Club will be held at 1 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month.

Refreshments will be provided. 

