Politician pushes for 51st state

At a rally in Coeur d’Alene that featured many prominent figures in the far-right “patriot” movement, outgoing Washington state Rep. Matt Shea vowed to continue pushing for the creation of a 51st state called Liberty, separate from Seattle and the rest of Western Washington.

“We want to put it on the ballot for this November in every county in Eastern Washington,” Shea said to applause Saturday. “And I’m going to say this today: How about every county in North Idaho north of the Salmon River?”

The Spokane Valley lawmaker, who did not file for reelection this year after House Republican leaders ousted him from their caucus, spoke at an event dubbed “Liberate America” that drew several hundred people to the Kootenai County Fairgrounds despite chilly, rainy weather.

Many attendees donned camouflage and openly carried pistols, but few, if any, wore face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Some carried radios and military-style rifles. There was no organized counterprotest.

“I want to thank the militias for guarding this event,” said one speaker, Afshin Yaghtin, a local pastor who was arrested a year ago after protesting a Drag Queen Story Hour event at the South Hill branch of the Spokane Public Library.