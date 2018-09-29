COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont say thieves have been taking hemp from a farm in Colchester, apparently mistaking the plant for marijuana.
Colchester police say there have been six different intrusions and 12 arrests at Humble Roots Horticulture. Farmer Evan Fuller tells WCAX-TV that the thieves are looking for pot, but are stealing the farm’s hemp and costing them thousands of dollars.
Fuller says recovered plants can’t be used due to quality control.
Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen says police want to reiterate that thieves are stealing hemp not marijuana, and stealing hurts the farm’s bottom line.
The farm says it has increased security measures to prevent further thefts.
