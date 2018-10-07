Police say man dies after a shooting near Utah Capitol
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police in Salt Lake City say a man is dead after a shooting near the Utah Capitol.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.
Police say the man was shot early Saturday and died from gunshot wounds at a hospital in Bountiful.
It’s still unclear how the man ended up at a Bountiful hospital.
Other details about the incident haven’t been released by police yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.