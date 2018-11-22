On October 30, I was driving on the freeway back from Twin Falls to Burley late one evening. I had a blowout on my front left tire. It was a very scary experience!
I knew I had to pull off the road, but I was fearful that someone might hit me.
As I was contemplating where would be the best place to pull over to be safe, I continued down the freeway at a very slow speed. Finally, I saw a police car behind me pulling me over. I have never been so thankful to have a policeman pull me over!
Not only was he an angel sent from heaven, but oh, so kind. He offered to change my tire and did. He also followed me to the Burley exit.
I just want to thank him for his kindness, offer to change the tire for me, and putting my fears at ease.
He truly was an angel from heaven! Because it was a very dramatic experience for me. Thank you Michael Dudley of the Minidoka County Sheriff's Office. You truly were an answer to prayer as I pondered what to do. Heavenly Father does answer prayers!
Ruth Melling
Burley
