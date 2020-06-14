Police officer shot during Las Vegas protest paralyzed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas Strip protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is paralyzed from the neck down, on a ventilator and unable to speak, his family said in a statement released by police.

Officer Shay Mikalonis, 29, was shot June 1 during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police. The family statement released on twitter by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Saturday said he is expected to stay on the ventilator. He has been tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation center.

The family thanked doctors, nurses and staff at University Medical Center in Las Vegas for their care and the community for support and fundraising.

"Again, our family can never express our gratitude for all the support for Shay," the unsigned family statement said. "We are always Las Vegas Strong and so proud of our community,"

Prosecutors have charged a 20-year-old man with deliberately shooting Mikalonis during the protest, one of hundreds being held across the nation. A judge who reviewed evidence at June 5 court hearing said that police video shows Edgar Samaniego "walking by, taking out a gun and firing ... at officers."