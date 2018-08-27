LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Logan Police say a man set his couch on fire and burned his hands after he put his marijuana ashes in a paper bag.
The Herald Journal reports the man was hurt when he tried to put out the fire with his hands after smoking the pot on Thursday afternoon. Eventually, someone in the house got a garden hose and doused the blaze shortly before fire trucks from multiple agencies arrived at the house.
Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge says officers seized a small amount of marijuana but did not issue a citation.
Budge says investigators figured the burns were punishment enough.
