Police identify victims, survivors after Utah plane crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Three adults and a 9-month-old child have died after a small airplane crashed in a Salt Lake City suburb this weekend, police said Monday.

The pilot, Lee Wyckoff, 43, his 9-month-old daughter Coral Wyckoff, and Milda Shibonis, 36, died when a Piper PA-32 crashed into a West Jordan backyard on Saturday, police said. Mary Quintana, 72, who was on her back porch when the plane crashed died Monday.

The pilot's wife, Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, and Cody Mitchell, 2, were in critical condition Sunday. Cody suffered critical burns to his legs and arms, police said.

Shibonis' daughter Veda Sheperd, 12, was the only passenger who wasn't critically injured.

The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire, and a total of three homes were damaged. The plane had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

