You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police identify victims, survivors after Utah plane crash
0 comments

Police identify victims, survivors after Utah plane crash

Police identify victims, survivors after Utah plane crash

Police officers investigate a plane crash near Old Bingham Highway in West Jordan, Utah, on Saturday, July 25.

 Yukai Peng, The Deseret News

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Three adults and a 9-month-old child have died after a small airplane crashed in a Salt Lake City suburb this weekend, police said Monday.

The pilot, Lee Wyckoff, 43, his 9-month-old daughter Coral Wyckoff, and Milda Shibonis, 36, died when a Piper PA-32 crashed into a West Jordan backyard on Saturday, police said. Mary Quintana, 72, who was on her back porch when the plane crashed died Monday.

The pilot's wife, Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, and Cody Mitchell, 2, were in critical condition Sunday. Cody suffered critical burns to his legs and arms, police said.

Shibonis' daughter Veda Sheperd, 12, was the only passenger who wasn't critically injured.

The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire, and a total of three homes were damaged. The plane had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News