Police: Explicit photo allegations against officer 'very serious' but not proven

At the time, Miguel Deras was an officer with the University of Utah Police Department in Salt Lake City assigned to work on the case of Lauren McCluskey, who had complained to police that Melvin Rowland was extorting her over the explicit photos after she broke up with him, according to The Salt Lake Tribune. Deras saved the photos to his personal phone and on at least one occasion showed them to a co-worker and “bragged about getting to look at them whenever he wanted,” The Tribune states, citing two fellow officers and a confirmation from the UofU itself after more than a year of the paper seeking public records.