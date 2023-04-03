Two people were taken to the hospital following a Monday afternoon crash on Interstate 84 in Minidoka County, police say.

A semi-trailer, driven by a 44-year-old man from Delta, Colorado, was westbound at about 12:22 p.m. at milepost 215 when the vehicle struck the rear of a motorhome, also traveling west, driven by a 53-year-old man from Long Beach, California, the Idaho State Police said.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and both were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The ISP is investigating.