Pocatello, noon, April 2

Masked workers with Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 were busy distributing free sack lunches and breakfasts to patrons in Alameda Park.

In a typical shift, they may give away more than 2,800 meals at the Pocatello park to children who are out of school.

The school district started distributing the grab-and-go meals from area parks March 30 to ensure children who get most of their nutrition from school meals aren't hungry during the coronavirus emergency. The meals are available to anyone age 18 and younger.

Due to the need for social distancing, recipients are asked to leave the park to eat their meals.

Meals are available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Idaho State Journal staff

