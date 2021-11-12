PMT pays $298,762 in customer dividends

RUPERT — PMT announced that $298,762 was approved by the PMT's board of directors to be paid to cooperative members.

Project Mutual Telephone Inc. is a non-profit cooperative that pays dividends back to customers based on the board's discretion in regards to the company's annual net revenue.

PMT is the only communications company in the area that pays customers dividends. The more services used by a member, the more they get back.

“We are grateful to be able to return this money to our members,” PMT Board Chairman Jason Gibbons. said. “Paying customers patronage is a tangible way to say, ‘thanks for doing business locally’ because without our members, we don’t exist.”

Checks will be mailed the first of December. For members receiving dividends in the amount of ten dollars or less, the credit will be applied to their December bill.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0