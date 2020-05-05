PMT offers 4-H beef grants
Project Mutual Telephone will be purchasing 4-H livestock at the Minidoka County Fair and the Cassia County Fair this year.
With these purchases, the cooperative will provide three grants for a 1/2 beef. Non-profit organizations in PMT service areas can apply for a beef grant to be used in their daily operations or to be used as a fundraiser.
The deadline to apply is June 30. Applications are available at pmt.org
