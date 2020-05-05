PMT offers 4-H beef grants
0 comments

PMT offers 4-H beef grants

  • 0
PMT - 4-H Beef Grants

PMT offers 4-H beef grants

Project Mutual Telephone will be purchasing 4-H livestock at the Minidoka County Fair and the Cassia County Fair this year.

With these purchases, the cooperative will provide three grants for a 1/2 beef. Non-profit organizations in PMT service areas can apply for a beef grant to be used in their daily operations or to be used as a fundraiser.

The deadline to apply is June 30. Applications are available at pmt.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News