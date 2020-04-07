PMT Names Jennifer Ballance as Employee of the Year

Jennifer Ballance was announced as employee of the year for 2020 at PMT’s annual awards banquet.

Ballance has been at PMT for the past 12 years. Jennifer started her career at PMT doing utility line locates and quickly moved into her current position within the accounting department, where she handles payroll and collections.

Ballance is responsible for preparing PMT’s payroll and making sure taxes are paid on time. She keeps employees informed and up to date on all PMT’s employee benefits, from health care to 401(k) and more. Along with her HR responsibilities, Jennifer takes of past-due customers and collections.

“Jennifer is very deserving of our Employee of the Year award,” PMT President & CEO Dan Hoover said. “She does an outstanding job with her payroll, insurance and general HR duties for all PMT employees and their families. Jen recently received her certification as an HR Generalist.”

Ballance and her husband, John, live in Rupert. When not a work, she enjoys reading, crafting and spending time with her loved ones.

Other highlights from the awards party include DJ Johnson receiving the President’s Award. The sales team also was awarded top honors for a record-breaking sales year.