PMT Foundation awards $8,000 to local students

Tyler Gammon is a hardworking, dedicated student from Burley High School with a 3.93 GPA. Tyler took a challenging course load during his high school career and was highly involved in student council, Business Professionals of America, Leo’s Club, National Honors Society, and many drama productions. In addition to his schooling, Tyler was involved in the Magic Valley Folk Festival as a guide, 4-H, and worked part-time. Tyler will be attending Brigham Young University, where he will pursue a degree in communications.

Hannah Copmann is a Minico High School graduate who finished her high school career with a 3.98 GPA and an associate’s degree from the College of Southern Idaho. Hannah was involved in student body, National Honors Society, Business Professionals of America, and Science Club. Hannah was also named the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Mini-Cassia, and the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho. In addition, she has worked part-time in the summers. Hannah plans on studying health care administration with a minor in Spanish.