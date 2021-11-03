PMT Foundation awards $20,000 to Magic Valley organizations

“Every year at this time, I’m reminded of how blessed we are to live in a community with so many nonprofit organizations that serve so many. We want to congratulate our 2021 grant recipients and want to thank them for their efforts to positively impact the communities they serve in our beautiful Magic Valley,” Marianne Welch, PMT Foundation chairperson said.

The 2021 grant recipients are the American Legion Post 17, $2,400, to repair the steps and landing into the Post’s entryway of their building.Cassia County Historical Society and Museum, $3,674, to help with the repair and restoration of the front of the main building, general store, and the one-room schoolhouse. The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley, $3,700, to go toward increasing their “Rigamajig” exhibit capacity. The “Rigamajig” are simple wooden boards and plastic bolts that participants can turn into working machines. The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley travels throughout the valley with this exhibit and more on the On the Go truck, their mobile outreach program. The Jerome Senior Center, $3,400, to repaint the interior of the senior center. The center's walls see a lot of wear and tear from daily use, and after 12 years,they need to be repainted to continue to be a welcoming environment for seniors and a resource for the community. St. Nicholas Catholic School, $7,000. After experiencing rapid enrollment growth, St. Nicholas has expanded its facilities into an adjacent building. The funds will be used to upgrade the wiring, cabling, and phone system between the two buildings to ensure students can continue to receive quality instruction with technology integration and enable seamless communication between the two buildings.