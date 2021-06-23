 Skip to main content
PMT Foundation accepting grant applications
RUPERT — The PMT Founding is seeking applications from Magic Valley organizations to receive funds that support, sustain and improve the community. Favorable consideration will be given to projects that reach a broad segment of the community, request for seed money to realize unnusual opportunities that meet urgent to special needs in the community, stimulate and encourage additional funding for community projects, promote cooperation and partnerships within the community.

The grant application deadline is Aug. 20.

Application forms are available at 222.prm.org or at PMT offices in Rupert or Burley. For more information call Rick Harder at 208-434-7124.

