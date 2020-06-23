PMT Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The PMT Foundation is seeking applications from organizations in the Magic Valley to receive financial funds that help support, sustain and improve the community.

Favorable consideration will be given to:

Projects that reach a broader segment of the community.

Requests for seed money to realize unusual opportunities that meet urgent to special needs in the community.

Stimulate and encourage additional funding for community projects.

Promote cooperation and partnerships within the community.

The deadline to submit grant applications is Aug. 21.

Application forms are available at pmt.org or PMT offices in Burley or Rupert.

For more information contact Rick Harder at 208-434-7124.

The PMT Foundation was created in 2006 by the PMT board of directors as a charitable foundation. The Foundation furthers education in communities served by Project Mutual Telephone through its scholarship program and supports projects and programs that sustain and improve those communities.

To date, the Foundation has helped over 52 area students with funding to further their education beyond high school by continuing the scholarship tradition that PMT established in 1990. The Foundation has contributed over $205,000 in grant awards to community organizations that help sustain and improve our local community through various projects.

