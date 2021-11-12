PMT delivers $6,850 to Mini-Cassia school on behalf of customers

RUPERT — PMT delivered $6,850 to Mini-Cassia elementary schools that was donated by their customers.
The money was donated by customers who signed up or upgraded their internet connection during September and October. Customers chose the elementary school that their money would go to.
“As a customer-owned cooperative, we are always looking for ways to benefit our members and give back to our community,” Dan Hoover, PMT CEO said. This promotion allows our members to get the fastest, most reliable internet, while at the same time benefiting our local schools with a boost to their funds.”
Acequia elementary received $300, Rupert $1,750, Paul, $650, Heyburn $950, St. Nicholas Catholic School, $400, Oakley, $800, White Pine, 650, Mt. View, $300, Dworshak $750 and John V. Evans, $300.