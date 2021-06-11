PMT awards $8,000 in student scholarships

BURLEY — Four Magic Valley graduates will each be awarded a $2000 PMT Foundation Scholarship.

They are Kent Merrill, Maisie Neilson, and Hana Pfeiffer of Minico High School and Jeremy Case of Twin Falls High School. All four showed outstanding academic performance, exemplary community and extra-curricular involvement, and dedication to their future education.

“The scholarship committee was very impressed with the exceptional applications we received this year. We appreciate that so many graduating seniors across the entire Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia areas participate in our scholarship application process every year. I’m confident the outstanding efforts of these seniors throughout high school will be a strong foundation for their success in college and beyond. On behalf of the PMT Foundation Board, I want to extend sincere congratulations to our 2021 scholarship winners and wish them all the best, PMT Foundation Board President Marianne Welch said.

Kent Merrill of Minico High School is a hardworking student, athlete, and community volunteer. Throughout his high school career, he maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking a rigorous course load, student government, and high school athletics. He plans on attending Idaho State University this fall, where he plans to study mathematics and science.