TWIN FALLS — Plant Therapy is growing like a weed.
The essential oils company opened in Twin Falls in 2011. Since then it’s been named Idaho’s fastest growing company and the 31st fastest growing business in the country.
Essential oils are extracted from plants. They’re basically a concentrated, bottled version of the aromatic chemicals within plants. Some say that using essential oils as a form of aromatherapy, or rubbing them on the skin, can help with a wide variety of ailments.
“They have a lot of different therapeutic benefits,” said Plant Therapy Vice President of Customer Experience Retha Nesmith.
Nesmith said essential oils can relieve anxiety, depression, insomnia and pain.
Peppermint essential oils are typically said to increase energy. Lavender is thought of as a stress reliever. Sandalwood can help with focus. Plant Therapy sources some of its peppermint and lavender essential oils from Idaho.
“Our oils come from all over the world,” Nesmith said.
Plant Therapy isn’t the first essential oils company. But Nesmith said part of the business’ success is due to finding a unique sales niche.
Essential oils are often sold as part of multi-level marketing efforts. Plant Therapy sells its products directly to consumers.
“We were one of the first direct-to-consumer essential oils companies,” Nesmith said.
Plant Therapy continues to grow fast. The Twin Falls-based company has 100 employees, and four retail stores in Idaho.
The company is planning a major launch of 30 broad-spectrum CBD products sometime in the next few months, as well as new lotions.
LeeAnn Cline is the Times-News’ ambassador to the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. She said Plant Therapy does a lot to give back to the Magic Valley.
“Their contributions to the community go above and beyond,” Cline said. “You will see a Plant Therapy team volunteering their time at all the local charitable and fundraising events. They’re always smiling and always willing to help.”
Nesmith said that charitable streak comes from the top.
“Chris (Jones, the owner,) is just one of the most charitable people I know,” she said. She noted that Plant Therapy has helped build wells and an orphanage in Africa, and that company employees participate in trash clean up days.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.