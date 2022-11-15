Planned industrial park on Orchard gets Urban Renewal Area designation

TWIN FALLS — The hopes of developing 80 acres of farmland at 3300 East and Orchard Drive into an industrial park took another step forward, as the city council voted to approve a plan to designate the site an Urban Renewal Area.

The project’s developer, Summit Creek, plans to build what they describe as a Class A industrial park, the first of its kind in the area. The multi-tenant industrial park will have sites of varying sizes, from 5,000- to 200,000 square feet at the location south of Clif Bar.

Summit Creek estimates that the development will generate $111 million dollars of private investment.

Under the structure of the URA, Summit Creek will pay the cost of any public infrastructure upgrades, such as sewer, roads, gas, electrical, and fiber infrastructure up front. They will then be reimbursed through the tax-incremented system of the URA over a period of 20 years.

Phil Kushlan of Kushlan and Associates told the council that the feasibility study showed the project would benefit Twin Falls.

New Urban Renewal project would be city's first Class A industrial park A proposed industrial park could soon make a million square feet of industrial space available. City Council on Monday resolved to accept a report finding 78 acres eligible for an Urban Renewal Area, and has directed the agency to develop a plan to create the new area.

Meghan Conrad described the Idaho Law governing urban renewal areas, and demonstrated where the plan conformed to Idaho law.

“Probably the most common method is this concept of a developer reimbursement,” Conrad said. “The developer or owner will advance-fund these specific public infrastructure improvements and those will be reimbursed over a specific period of time.”

Phil Kushlan reviewed the findings of the economic feasibility study conducted by his firm Kushlan Associates, saying that the projected taxable value of property improvements would be greater than the cost of the public infrastructure improvements, making it economically feasible.

“My analysis reflected that, given the assumptions that are here in our analysis ... that the project is economically feasible,” Kushlan said.

In discussion before the vote, Vice Mayor Christopher Reid acknowledge that the city’s growth required infrastructure improvements.

“I know that Urban Renewal spent a lot of time on this ... this is not something that just started last week” Reid said. “As a community we continue to need to grow in structured, planned ways. I feel like this is a good thing for our community.”

The Planning and Zoning Commission and the City Council heard the request earlier this year and assigned the property with a Manufacturing 2 (M2) designation.

The Urban Renewal Agency hired Kushlan Associates to determine the eligibility of the study area for an urban renewal project under Idaho Code, and the council approved the findings of that report in March.