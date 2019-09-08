HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Less than 14 hours after a plane crash left two people dead and three others injured, there's been another incident at Nevada's Henderson Executive Airport.
Authorities say a small plane made a hard landing just before 10 a.m. Sunday.
Henderson Fire Department crews say the plane sustained minor damage and no injuries have been reported.
On Saturday night, a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra took off from the runway at Henderson, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed south of the airport and caught fire.
The propeller plane was bound for El Cajon, California.
Authorities say one person died at the scene and another died at a hospital.
The names and ages of the two people who died haven't been released yet.
