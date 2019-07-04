Pitching and putting on par: A day on the green at 93 Golf Ranch in Jerome

I really don’t like golf carts.
There’s a gentle pace to golf missed while riding in a cart; a personal narrative imbued between shots. I suppose that position is a luxury of youth, but for now, I choose to walk.
My first ball arced through the air before blending into the horizon and nearly disappearing from sight. I saw it bounce off the middle of the fairway before stopping decisively about 50 yards from the green.
It was an effortless swing like I hadn’t felt before.
“Put me on the tour!” I said aloud, before looking around to make sure I was still alone.
And I was.
Jerome’s 93 Golf Ranch sits off U.S. Highway 93 just east of Jerome.
The course is spacious but sequestered, and provides the perfect amount of isolation for those who seek it. The distant hum of passing cars is the only reminder that civilization continues elsewhere.
Farmland skirts the course on all sides. The fields roll beyond sight, with endless rows of some indistinguishable crop. It jigsaws in and out along each hole. It feels organic and presents an unmistakable sense of home and community almost as if the course grew out of the crops themselves.
Pitching and putting on the green
I found my ball right where I suspected, in the middle of the fairway. Resting just 30 yards from the green, it was no more than a pitch and putt away from my first birdie of the day.
With a conflated sense of my abilities, I swung boldly at the ball. It sliced immediately right as it drove low, skipping once off the green and rolling well past its intended target.
“Yikes,” I said, checking to make sure nobody saw. Somehow, my relative seclusion did nothing to cushion the shame.
I walked toward my errant shot.
I could see the top quarter of my ball poking out from beyond the grass. It rested against the deepest hue of the rough, a stark contrast to the well-buzzed and pastel green just feet away. This was considered the longest grass on the course, but it was still remarkably short for a standard lawn.
Ever so slightly I brought my hands down toward the ball, cutting just beneath. The ball hopped into the air and landed just feet away. It rolled down the green and seemed to pick up pace as it moved well past the hole and back toward the direction I’d been.
“Sit!” I pleaded with the ball, but it continued wayward, compounding the difficulty of the ensuing putt with each rotation. It stopped just on the edge of the rough, just 10 feet from the hole.
I switched my pitching wedge for my putter and removed the glove I wore on my left hand. I don’t know why golfers take their glove off to putt, but I certainly wasn’t going to question them. The flag atop the pin gently waved as I removed it from the hole and tossed it off to the side.
I squatted behind the ball and zeroed in on the hole — a custom I’d seen performed on television numerous times, and yet had no idea what to look for. Again, I was not one to question golf lore.
In the distance, two large sheds loom. They sit in the middle of the course surrounded by various maintenance tools. They blend into the course in a way that is refreshingly genuine and furthers the notion that this is a course for the working man.
I figured no amount of studying would make a difference so I lined up my putt. This was an especially long putt for me, so I figured I would just place it near the hole and try to recover later.
Like a pendulum, I swung my hands back and gently swung them forth, hitting the ball with a soft clink.
The ball rolled softly along the green picking up speed as it rolled downhill. It started to verge slightly left and it was then I realized it could possibly go in. As the ball slowed its curve, it became more pronounced. It no longer positioned itself from the direction it came but approached the hole from the right.
It lost all momentum and, for a moment, seemed to stop entirely and cling desperately to the edge of the hole, the same way a model rocket hangs perfectly still at its apex. But like the model rocket, it relented and fell into the cup.
It produced that iconic sound of rattling plastic and relief heard by every family playing mini golf on a Friday evening, to every major champion on a Sunday afternoon, to every young reporter on assignment.
Even par. Exactly average.
I felt equally indignant and assured. The drive and the putt were sure accomplishments, but the shots in between were poor. Golf is a sport that demands perfection, but the golfer must seek to mitigate. There’s a nuance to each hole that a scorecard cannot capture.
I slung my bag over my back and moved on to the second hole.
