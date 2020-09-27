U.S. Forest Service officials are alarmed at the number of pinyon pines that are dying in the City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park. Plant pathologists examined a handful of dead pinyon pines during the summer near Almo, hoping to confirm the cause of the deaths.

Postmortems on the trees have revealed the probable cause — a fungus from unusually wet conditions in the area, coupled with bark beetles that deliver the final blow to the nut-bearing trees that provide food and shelter to many animals in the area.

Most of the pinyon pines there are doing well, but patches of the green pinyon woodland are turning orange, then brown, as their dead needles drop to the ground.

"We're starting to see patches of kill zones," Wallace Keck, superintendent of the City of Rocks and Castle Rocks, told the Times-News. "This is happening before our very eyes."

