This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
TWIN FALLS — Crews contained a 20-acre wildfire Monday afternoon near Indian Springs, about 10 miles south of Kimberly.
Congratulations to these families!
Opinion: The sentencing this week of a Greenleaf man who was arrested with bullets labeled with threats against Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, among others, shows how dangerous, hyperbolic rhetoric is causing some on the far right to become “radicalized extremists.”
A Washington woman died Tuesday afternoon near Burley when the vehicle she was driving rolled multiple times.
Afeaki was charged in July 2021 for having sexual contact with an adult female inmate who was incarcerated from March 9 – May 20 2021, according to court records.
K.C. Bartholomew threshes alfalfa Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2022, in Twin Falls County. Bartholomew has been farming the same piece of land for 35 years using the same tractor.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
Idaho potato supply runs low due to a lackluster 2021 crop.
Opinion: If a group of Idaho politicians who probably had trouble getting through eighth grade biology are going to substitute their judgment for people intelligent enough to graduate from medical school, they’ll have to get past U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland first.
