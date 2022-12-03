 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Picses

Picses

AKA Spisces because he is crazy fun. Loves to cuddle with people. Sleeps sprawled out in the oddest of positions.... View on PetFinder

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News