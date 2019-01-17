What it says
Idaho Statutes Title 18, Chapter 42 has a section titled “intoxicants and intoxication.” It states, “Every physician who, in a state of intoxication, does any act as such physician to another person by which the life of such other person is endangered, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”
When it was passed
Loebs doesn’t know the exact date, but he knows this statute was enacted before 1972. The law was repealed in 1971 and re-passed the following year as part of a re-codification of Idaho statutes.
Loebs' interpretation
Although he doesn't know specifically how this law came about, Loebs notes that it makes sense to have something like this in place when an action may put a person’s life in danger.
What the penalties are
This is a misdemeanor offense with the maximum penalty of six months and a fine up to $1,000.
