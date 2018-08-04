Photographers upset over fees to shoot at Albion Basin
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (AP) — Professional photographers are upset to learn they will be charged $125 for a special permit fee and $50 per shoot to be able to take pictures in a picturesque northern Utah area full of vivid summer wildflowers.
The Deseret News reports Forest Service officials recently began being tough on permits and fees since large crowds at Little Cottonwood Canyon’s Albion Basin are taking a toll on resources.
Polly Berseng with the Forest Service’s Salt Lake Ranger District says all photographers working on any kind of project will need to pay the permit and shoot fees.
She says many photographers have gone off trail, trampled the flowers and inadvertently created new trails where there were none.
Berseng says right now, the Forest Service is only educating photographers on the fees.
Idaho
GOP
candidate says Muslim slur was used to stir debate
BOISE (AP) — A Republican candidate for the Idaho Statehouse defended the use of a Muslim slur on his public Facebook page by saying he likes to trigger debate with incendiary comments.
The Idaho Statesman reports Kevin Rhoades of Boise, the GOP nominee challenging incumbent Democratic Rep. Sue Chew for her House seat, used the derogatory term in a post about a man he apparently blocked from his Facebook page on July 27.
Rhoades deleted the post after the Boise newspaper inquired about it.
But in an email, he said he likes to use incendiary comments “because it helps trigger debate on political issues that I care about.”
Said Ahmed-Zaid, a spokesman for the Islamic Center of Boise, told the Statesman Rhoades’ post was offensive, and said he questions Rhoades’ judgment and character.
Not guilty verdict in N. Idaho triple-fatal boat crash
COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — An eastern Washington man has been found not guilty of three counts of involuntary manslaughter following a boating crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene in northern Idaho.
A Kootenai County jury on Friday acquitted 52-year-old Dennis Magner of Spokane following a two-week trial.
“It’s a bittersweet moment. There’s no winners in this,” said Magner’s attorney, Carl Oreskovich. “There’s not a time Mr. Magner did not feel the suffering of the families who lost children and loved ones in this accident.”
Kootenai County Prosecutor Barry McHugh declined to comment.
Magner was driving a boat in the dark on July 30, 2016, that crashed into a stopped boat and killed 34-year-old Justin Luhr of Medical Lake, 21-year-old Justin Honken of Post Falls and 21-year-old Caitlin Breeze of Spokane.
Jessica Breeze, Caitlin Breeze’s mother, said she was “deeply disappointed with the outcome of this trial.”
Authorities say Magner’s boat went airborne and ripped the top off the other boat.
Prosecutors contended Magner was drunk and negligent in the crash.
Defense attorneys said he wasn’t drunk and was operating the boat safely. Magner testified that he didn’t see the collision coming because the other boat’s lights weren’t on. He also testified he couldn’t remember the crash.
Magner and two others in his boat were thrown from the craft. An expert testified that Magner may have suffered a traumatic brain injury in the collision, accounting for his memory loss about the event.
