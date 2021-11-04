Philharmonic Orchestra plans Veterans Day concert

BURLEY — Mini Cassia’s Magic Philharmonic Orchestra is excited to announce its 2021 Fall Concert under the baton of Roger Turner at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 o at the King Fine Arts Center.

We have missed being able to bring the joy of music to our community during the pandemic and are so happy to be back.

The Magic Philharmonic ,made up of all local musicians who donate their time and talents, have been rehearsing the past several weeks to prepare for the upcoming Veterans' Day concert. The program will feature Mini-Cassia's Annette Hansen on the piano. She will perform Mendelssohn’s Concerto No. 1 in G minor with the Philharmonic accompanying.

Also featured will be the Burley, Minico, Declo and Oakley High School choirs. They will join with the Philharmonic in performing Battle Hymn of the Republic and America, The Beautiful.

Feel free to clap your hands and stomp your feet to the tune of Hoe-Down or do a little dance, in your seat of course, along with tunes from West Side Story. Be ready to pay your respect to our Veterans as we honor them while playing the Armed Forces Salute. We say a loud thank you to our Veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for each of us.

This is a glimpse of the fun we will have together. Bring your family, invite your friends and neighbors. Heck, invite complete strangers. We’d love to fill the seats and feel the closeness of a community coming together again.

You can buy tickets at the door or find us at magicphilharmonic.com, Facebook or kingfineartscenter.com to buy tickets online.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $3 for students.

