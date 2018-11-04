MIDDLETON — An online petition is collecting thousands of signatures from people who support staff members of an Idaho school district who donned caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall.
The Idaho Statesman reports that by Sunday afternoon, nearly 3,000 people had signed the petition on Change.org to reinstate 14 Middleton School District staff members who were placed on paid administrative leave. Parent Carmen Ives tells KBOI-TV they started the petition to save their teachers, staff and principal.
Photos were posted to the district's Facebook page Thursday night and later removed, but screenshots captured the images that went viral. The border wall was emblazoned with "Make America Great Again."
Middleton is about 34 miles west of Boise, with 7,500 residents.
The school district offers a migrant education program.
