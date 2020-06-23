PerforMix Nutrition and Nutra Blend donate 8,200 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Local feed business PerforMix Nutrition Systems joined with together national industry partner Nutra Blend to donate beef to The Idaho Foodbank.

PerforMix Nutrition Systems and Nutra Blend donated $14,400 to The Idaho Foodbank, purchasing 8,200 pounds of high-quality beef. The donation will help families impacted throughout Idaho from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Food For Hope, a four-week Nutra Blend nationwide program, champions the cause of helping food insecure kids receive quality nutritious food through donations to backpack programs and food banks.

“While we must always battle food insecurity, because of the challenges we are facing today, the need has never been greater,” said Matt Harper, central regional sales manager and marketing director at Nutra Blend.

Through a purchase rewards program, Nutra Blend offered clients the opportunity to select a backpack program or food bank of their choosing to receive the cash donation.