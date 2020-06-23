PerforMix Nutrition and Nutra Blend donate 8,200 pounds of beef to Idaho Foodbank

BOISE — Local feed business PerforMix Nutrition Systems joined with together national industry partner Nutra Blend to donate beef to The Idaho Foodbank.
PerforMix Nutrition Systems and Nutra Blend donated $14,400 to The Idaho Foodbank, purchasing 8,200 pounds of high-quality beef. The donation will help families impacted throughout Idaho from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food For Hope, a four-week Nutra Blend nationwide program, champions the cause of helping food insecure kids receive quality nutritious food through donations to backpack programs and food banks.
“While we must always battle food insecurity, because of the challenges we are facing today, the need has never been greater,” said Matt Harper, central regional sales manager and marketing director at Nutra Blend.
Through a purchase rewards program, Nutra Blend offered clients the opportunity to select a backpack program or food bank of their choosing to receive the cash donation.
“As an essential industry, critical to feeding animals that produce protein rich in iron and essential minerals, PerforMix and NutraBlend are hoping to make an impact on the lives of those who are struggling due to the virus,” said Mitch Anderson, president of PerforMix Nutrition. “Our goal is to help these people be ready to re-enter the workforce or social circles that await them on the outside of this Pandemic. We are blessed to be able to help those in a time of need.”
Through the Food For Hope Campaign, over $500,000 has been donated to food banks throughout the country.
The Idaho Foodbank donation was made through Beef Counts, a program designed to provide a consistent supply of high-quality beef, which is often a scarce commodity in the food bank network. The donation will provide 21,914 6-ounce servings of beef to impacted families.
PerforMix Nutrition Systems is a feed supplement and livestock nutrition company focused on custom manufacturing of liquid and dry feed supplements for feed yard, dairy, cow-calf, and stocker operations throughout the West. Supplements are manufactured in Nampa, Rupert, Fruitland and Moses Lake, Washington.
Founded in 1975, Nutra Blend has grown from a regional premixing and distribution company to one of the largest micro-ingredient distributors in the U.S., delivering to all 48 contiguous states every week. Nutra Blend manufactures vitamins, trace minerals and other quality feed additive premixes to the livestock, poultry and pet food industry as well as distribute nearly every major micro-ingredient available on the market today.
