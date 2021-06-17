Peace, solitude and snow: Winter recreation in Mini-Cassia

The City of Rocks website says many roads in the reserve are not maintained during the winter and snowmobiling can be a great way to access the park when normal motor vehicle travel becomes impossible.

However, Keck said snowmobiles are restricted to established roads and are not permitted to ride over vegetation even when covered by snow.

For more information, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/castle-rocks or https://www.nps.gov/ciro/index.htm.

Lake Walcott State Park is another option for snowshoeing, especially if you are seeking an easy terrain. On your hike, you might come across deer that take up residence in the park during the winter.

“A lot of people will drive up here in the wintertime to see what they can see,” said Mary Fletcher, a seasonal office worker. “Deer watching, It’s a neat experience up here because the animals are less fearful. We still have a lot of native birds and native animals who stay in the park in the winter.”

Fletcher said many people also come to the park to ice fish.

“You could snowshoe here. They ice fish here. There’s a lot of room for hiking,” Fletcher said. “You could definitely snowshoe and cross country ski because we have wide-open areas.”