Peace, solitude and snow: Winter recreation in Mini-Cassia

Southern Idaho’s Mini-Cassia area is the kind of place people can recreate in the summer and winter months. Here are some of the places visitors can go to snowshoe, ski and snowmobile.
Where can I snowshoe?
Thousands flock to Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve in the summer. But if you are looking for some peace and solitude, try coming back in the winter.
Winter activities include ever-popular snowshoeing, ice climbing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling. City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park see a combined visitation around 240,000 people each year. So winter is the best time to visit if you don’t want to encounter large groups.
“These activities do not bring in a lot of people, but the park sees about a dozen vehicles on most weekends in the winter,” Superintendent Wallace Keck said. “Park staff worked to keep the snow plowed as far in as Bath Rock. From there, most recreational activities can launch in the winter.”
Snowshoers prefer the Creekside Towers Trail, ice climbers find adequate ice near Bath Rock, and snowmobilers head up the county road which is closed by snow in winter months.
Snowshoes and poles can be rented from the Visitor Center from December to March depending on snow coverage.
The City of Rocks website says many roads in the reserve are not maintained during the winter and snowmobiling can be a great way to access the park when normal motor vehicle travel becomes impossible.
However, Keck said snowmobiles are restricted to established roads and are not permitted to ride over vegetation even when covered by snow.
For more information, go to parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/parks/castle-rocks or https://www.nps.gov/ciro/index.htm.
Lake Walcott State Park is another option for snowshoeing, especially if you are seeking an easy terrain. On your hike, you might come across deer that take up residence in the park during the winter.
“A lot of people will drive up here in the wintertime to see what they can see,” said Mary Fletcher, a seasonal office worker. “Deer watching, It’s a neat experience up here because the animals are less fearful. We still have a lot of native birds and native animals who stay in the park in the winter.”
Fletcher said many people also come to the park to ice fish.
“You could snowshoe here. They ice fish here. There’s a lot of room for hiking,” Fletcher said. “You could definitely snowshoe and cross country ski because we have wide-open areas.”
Where can I snowmobile?
Cassia County has a 120-mile groomed trail system in the Sublett Range, east of Burley. Getting there: Take Interstate 84 to the Yale Road exit. Go east on Yale Road about 10 miles. Go right on North Heglar Canyon Road. The parking lot is about 10 miles up the canyon.
Another access point can be found at Howell Canyon, near Pomerelle Mountain Resort. The trailhead gives snowmobilers access to a large riding area near Mount Harrison.
Getting there: Take I-84 east to the Declo exit, 216. Go south on Idaho 77 to Albion. About seven miles southeast of Albion, turn right on Howell Canyon Road. Signs mark the snowmobile parking lot just before Pomerelle Mountain Resort.
To get to Howell Canyon, follow signs to Pomerelle Ski Area and drive south of Declo on Idaho Highway 77. Here you will find a trailhead with a restroom and warming hut for snowmobiling around Mount Harrison. For more information, go to visitsouthernidaho.com.
Where can I ski?
Pomerelle Mountain Resort is located in the Sawtooth National Forest and features 24 groomed slopes, two terrain parks and a vertical drop of 1,000 feet. In the winter, the resort is open seven days a week and five nights a week.
Don’t know how to ski? Pomerelle features a ski school with private and group lessons for skiing and snowboarding. Night lessons are available with 24-hour pre-registration by calling 208-673-5599.