Peace, solitude and snow: Winter recreation in Mini-Cassia

Southern Idaho’s Mini-Cassia area is the kind of place people can recreate in the summer and winter months. Here are some of the places visitors can go to snowshoe, ski and snowmobile.

Where can I snowshoe?

Thousands flock to Castle Rocks State Park and City of Rocks National Reserve in the summer. But if you are looking for some peace and solitude, try coming back in the winter. Winter activities include the ever popular snowshoeing, ice climbing, cross-country skiing, and snowmobiling. City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rocks State Park see a combined visitation around 240,000 people each year. So winter is the best time to visit if you don’t want to encounter large groups.

“These activities do not bring in a lot of people, but the park sees about a dozen vehicles on most weekends in the winter,” said Superintendent Wallace Keck. “Park staff worked to keep the snow plowed as far in as Bath Rock. From there most recreational activities can launch in the winter.”

Snowshoers prefer the Creekside Towers Trail, ice climbers find adequate ice near Bath Rock, snowmobilers head up the county road which is closed by snow in winter months.

Snowshoes and poles can be rented from the Visitor Center from December to March depending on snow coverage.