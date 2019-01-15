Since the legislature is in session and I am a Democrat, I will be talking about how the state should gather and spend money for a few weeks. Saturday’s Times-News provided the Legislative agenda to begin the discussion. A joint session of the Idaho legislature will hear a proposal to overhaul the school funding formula. I will be there on Thursday the 17th at 3 p.m. (or 15:00 in my time). I do have some preliminary thoughts about the subject which I want to share.
The committee wants to change the funding formula for schools to focus on an amount per enrolled student which will favor larger school districts. There is currently a perception that rural school districts will suffer. While I don’t want rural districts to lose the ability to provide quality education to their students, increased funding to schools with larger enrollment could also mean that dollars would be available to fund more teachers in order to reduce the size of classes. Reducing the number of students per teacher is one area that has been proved to produce better outcomes in schools. I will be forever opposed to the “winners vs losers” mentality sometimes applied to public policy. In this case, I want to know how the legislature can balance out the needs of rural school districts while still providing for urban ones.
For example, on Sunday, January 13, 60 Minutes had a segment on China’s current answer to the problem of isolated schools. They are using AI technology to read the faces of children who are being taught by a master teacher in a studio to remote classrooms. As the system identifies a child who is having trouble with the material or is not paying attention, a teacher-monitor in the classroom can intervene and help the student. Of course, that requires the most advanced internet capabilities, which has been and will be a subject of further columns. This AI technology is light years away from the kind of two-dimensional learning that technology is currently being used for in the classroom.
In rural areas, there may be a significant benefit in consolidating school districts with K-8 local schools and one larger 9-12 high school. Yes, these is a loss of town pride in local sports teams, but there is a important advantage in a larger student body with more subjects taught and a wider range of extra-curricular activities. My husband’s hometown and surrounding areas have done this in Nebraska.
Yet another need in rural areas is for newer or appreciably remodeled buildings. Here is where a state bank like North Dakota’s would come in handy. School districts could borrow funds, paid for by property taxes at favorable interest rates, and keep the money circulating within Idaho. It is impossible to overstate the need to spend money on education which will produce the creative thinkers in every sector of society who can solve the problems of the 21st century and beyond. We don’t just need more bang for the bucks. We need more bucks invested strategically to produce improvement as soon as possible. I will be interested in this new funding formula. However, anyone with investments in Idaho must know that the potential to grow those investments comes from the investments made by their tax dollars. Anyone hoping to buy my home, land or business will look at the other resources in place. Without a positive economic outlook, my equities would surely lose value. I hope that I am not alone in being willing to invest in Idaho’s future through well spent tax dollars.
