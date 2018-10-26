What are the most important issues to the candidate?
Jordan's priorities include investing more resources into education, increasing access to health care by expanding Medicaid and building a medical school, keeping Idaho's public lands public, promoting local control, combating climate change, and raising the minimum wage.
She is also a proponent of marijuana decriminalization, a move she says will reduce the strain on the state's justice system.
Stance on Prop 1
Jordan has said she will vote against Prop 1. She told the Times-News she has concerns about consumer protections.
Stance on Prop 2
Jordan supports Prop 2, and has made support for Medicaid expansion a pillar of her campaign. She told the Times-News that funding for the initiative, if passed, will not be an additional expense to the state, as "we're already paying for it" in other ways.
How can Idaho manage its growth?
As Idaho grows, some cities and regions more quickly than others, Jordan has been a proponent of handing more control over to local governments.
She supports allowing non-resort cities and counties to implement local option sales taxes, believes schools should have more control over curriculum, and wants to see more discretionary spending by local governments when it comes to infrastructure such as roads and bridges.
One of Jordan's suggested solutions to alleviate prison crowding, one of the symptoms of Idaho's rapid growth, is to decriminalize marijuana. She said she would also like to see increased support for mental health resources.
"It's going to come down really to supporting people in the local arenas," Jordan said.
