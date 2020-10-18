Paul Thompson, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 24A

If you want a limited government, then you will want someone like me to represent you and our shared values at the statehouse; but if you think an unlimited government is what you want then any of the others will do. If you value life from fertilization to natural death, without exception, choose me; but if you have no regard for your preborn neighbor then any of the others will do. If you want to make the decisions regarding your children’s education and what is best for them, then elect me; but if you want the government to decide this for you, any of the others will do. If you want to be represented at the statehouse by someone who shares these values, then stop voting for the others and vote for me on Tuesday, Nov. 3. I will be a responsible Representative and accountable to my stated values according to the Constitution Party of Idaho Platform.